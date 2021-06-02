BAF is happy to announce new Field of Interest grant opportunities.
There will be 11 different funds to choose from and each grant opportunity will vary based on the purpose of the fund and the available dollars to spend from each fund.
For example, one fund was created for religious projects in Raleigh County, while another fund was created for youth soccer in Raleigh and Fayette Counties.
Online applications will be accepted now through July 15.
A summary of funds included in this year’s program are:
Blanche Woods Ashworth Memorial Fund – Projects must support music education in Raleigh County.
Buckner Woodford Clay, III Memorial Fund – Projects must support environmental preservation in West Virginia (Raleigh County preference) with emphasis on anti-littering and youth-oriented activities.
Community Fund of McDowell County – Projects must support arts, education, economic development, historic preservation, or youth activities in McDowell County.
Higgins Family Fund – Projects must support presenting performing arts exhibitions to Raleigh County school children.
William C. (Bill) and Dr. Patra Moss Janney Fund – Projects must support education in Raleigh County.
Lewis McManus Memorial Fund – Projects must support education initiatives and programs for disadvantaged youth in Raleigh County.
New River Highlands Development Fund – Projects must support economic development in the New River Highlands areas of Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Mercer, Monroe and Wyoming.
Sigmund Family Fund – Projects must support interdenominational projects for those in need in Raleigh County.
Nancy R. Smith Family Fund – Projects must support environmental & wildlife preservation and education in Raleigh County.
David Bledsoe Tieche Memorial Fund – Projects must support dance, theatre or music in Raleigh County.
Youth Soccer Fund – Projects must support soccer programs in Raleigh or Fayette Counties.