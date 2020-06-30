BAF announces memorial fund

The Frank S. “Bucky” Harkins, Jr. Memorial Fund was recently established by Mrs. Ann Harkins in memory of her late husband, Bucky. This is a named unrestricted fund to support projects in the community as determined by the Beckley Area Foundation Board of Directors.
Harkins was deeply involved in the community and took great pride serving as a trustee, deacon, and elder for the Beckley Presbyterian Church as well as in numerous leadership positions with the Chamber of Commerce, the YMCA, the United Way, Paul Harris of Rotary International, the former Mountain State University, Mac’s Toy Fund, Theatre WV, the American Bankers Association and the WV Bankers Association. Later in life, he was a member of the Providence Presbyterian Church and the Providence Country Club.
Harkins and his wife Ann started their lives together in Charleston, where their three children were born. They moved to Beckley in 1976, where they raised their family and formed many strong and lasting friendships. In 2015, they relocated to Charlotte, N,C., to be closer to some of their family. The couple was blessed with 54 years of marriage.
If you are interested in donating, you may do so online by visiting bafwv.org or make a check payable to Beckley Area Foundation with “Bucky” in the memo line. Mail your check to Beckley Area Foundation, 129 Main St., Ste 301, Beckley, WV 25801.
