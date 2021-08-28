Back-to-school signals time for comfort food

It's back-to-school time, complete with evenings that are filled with juggling homework, after-school activities, and dinner.
September is one of my favorite times of year. The leaves are beginning to shed their summer green and don their colorful cloak of autumn red, gold and orange.
Summer's heat will soon transition to the chill of fall.
The seasonal changes also signal a time for some stick-to-the-ribs comfort food and beef stroganoff casserole fills the bill.
A Russian dish, stroganoff has a rich sour cream gravy base, with mushrooms, and is often flavored with mustard.
From prep time to table, it takes under an hour. Just add a salad and bread and dinner is served.
•
Beef Stroganoff Casserole
Ingredients
1 pound ground beef
8 ounces sliced mushrooms
1 chopped onion
3 gloves minced garlic
¼ cup white wine (optional)
1 10 ounce can cream of mushroom soup (do not add milk or water)
½ cup sour cream
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
Salt and pepper to taste
4 cups of egg noodles, cooked and drained according to package directions
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Spray a 9x13 inch baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.
Brown ground beef in skillet that has been sprayed with non-stick cooking spray; drain fat.
Remove ground beef from the skillet and set aside.
In the same skillet, cook mushrooms, onions and garlic until tender. Stir often.
Add wine.
Reduce heat and simmer for a couple of minutes.
Remove from heat, stir in soup, sour cream, mustard, salt and pepper until well blended.
Stir in the cooked beef.
Place noodles in baking dish.
Pour beef mixture over noodles; mix well.
Bake uncovered for 30 minutes.
•
There are many, many variations that can be used with this casserole.
As for myself, I do not like mushrooms. So, I don't include the 8 ounces of mushrooms. Yes, I know, a true stroganoff uses mushrooms. I figure there's enough with the cream of mushroom soup.
I drop a couple of beef bouillon cubes into the water I use to cook the noodles; it gives them extra flavor. Just cook as always and drain the water.
Instead of the soup, you might try beef or brown gravy.
Instead of mustard, there are recipes that use nutmeg.
Some top the casserole with breadcrumbs.
Others top it off with mozzarella or Parmesan cheese.
Still others use french-fried onion rings from a can to top the casserole.
As I said, there are numerous variations to be tried.
As always, play around with the recipe and make it your own – mushrooms or no mushrooms.
In the meantime, slow down, enjoy the juggling and this time with your children. Trust me, there will come a day when you will wish you could do it all over again.
