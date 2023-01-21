Jolts of excitement fueled by anticipation and weeks of rest overflow inside me as I return to campus to start my spring semester.
I’ll be reuniting with my friends and peers, catching each other up on all the hometown gossip and holiday happenings of the past month. Just in my nature, I’m not dreading the semester ahead; I’m ready to take it on. Once Christmas was over and the new year had begun, the freedom and opportunity that the open schedule initially brought turned into a wallowing, lazy daze of constant scrolling and TV watching. Needless to say, I was ready to put the laziness aside and get back in the saddle, at least for a bit.
The first week’s grind is energized by the whipping winter winds and the icy trails that fill campus. By midweek, I am harshly reminded of the hilly layout of the campus; my legs had almost forgotten the intensity of climbing the numerous hills surrounding each building. Carefully plotting, I plan every step around the scattered and sometimes unnoticeable ice spots in an attempt not to take any unexpected tumbles down the hill, as I have done so many times before.
Back to running on carbohydrates and coffee, the novelties of home life are quickly wearing off, yet the excitement of being back on campus has yet to lose its luster. I am ready to take on the second semester, letting the icy winds steadily burst me forward while friends stick by my side, keeping me in good company and warmth all along the way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.