From hiking, engaging in engrossing conversations, and planning for the semester to even finding time for pedicure night with friends, it has been a fabulous and packed first week back on campus.
I’m a sophomore now, and I can hardly believe it. There is one extra icing on the cake, so to speak, that makes this semester stand out: I’m done with dorm living. I no longer live in a closet where I microwave burritos right under where I hang my dresses, and I don’t need shoes for the shower; bathroom-spawned foot fungus is a vexation of the past.
Now, I get the privilege of living in an ACTUAL HOUSE, right on the edge of campus, with great company, fantastic windows, and appropriate separation between the closet and the kitchen (and yes, it is a full-on kitchen). The joys of experiencing college in a fully furnished, grand, and cozy home are still almost impossible to imagine, but I am happily here and ready to enjoy it all. I have already found much enjoyment in having many meals fresh and line-free, far from the overly potato-ridden cafeteria, and coffee time with friends on the charming patio.
Classes are intriguing, and lectures are far from boring thus far; a very busy and exciting semester lies ahead of me, and I can’t wait to endure all the hard work, goofy times, and, of course, the strenuous hilly climbs around campus that seemed to steepen over the summer. I am swiftly getting whipped back into the college routine, studying past dark, happily on the go, and still nearly breathless when I arrive to class on the third floor.
