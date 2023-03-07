The Beckley Art Center will host its spring fundraiser on Saturday, March 11, at Weathered Ground Brewery from 4 to 8 p.m.
The fundraiser will go toward supporting staff at BAC in its effort to provide art eduction to the community, including performing and visual arts programming.
Making appearances at the fundraiser will be BAC performing arts students, Stages Music School students and local performers.
Cost of admission is $25 for adults and $10 for ages 6-18 at the door. To save $5 off admission, purchase advances tickets at beckleyartcenter.com.
In support of the fundraiser, Weathered Ground is creating a new beer – a MaIbock-style lager – which will be released on the day of the fundraiser.
