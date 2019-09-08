Award-winning author and potter Anuradha Roy will appear at A New Chapter in downtown Lewisburg Friday night for a book reading and signing.
Roy, who will visit the area from her native India, is the author of several books including “An Atlas of Impossible Longing,” “The Folded Earth,” and “Sleeping on Jupiter,” which was long-listed for the Man Booker Prize in 2015.
Her latest novel, “All the Lives We Never Lived,” has also been nominated for several awards.
Roy will present a lecture at Cornell University after she leaves West Virginia.
Shaye Gadomski, manager of A New Chapter, said she’s excited to meet Roy, and to offer the community an to do the same.
“She’s (Roy’s) a great author to check into,” Gadomski said, adding she’s honored to host Roy in the store. “It’s (the bookstore) a small place in West Virginia. She’s going to New York (after that). It shows she has great character and she wants to reach out to everyone.”
Gadomski said the bookstore tries to have events like this as often as possible.
“We always like to say the bookstore is a service to the community,” she said. “It’s not so much a money-making business. This is something we can offer that Amazon can’t. It’s a personal event that is welcoming and open to all.”
The event begins at 6 p.m. Friday.
A New Chapter is located at 922 West Washington St. in Lewisburg.
