Q: There are so many flu cases this season. Why is the flu vaccine not working and what can my family and I do to avoid getting sick?
A: The flu vaccine is never 100 percent effective against the flu. The best way is to cover your nose and mouth with your scarves when you are in enclosed spaces and around many people and to wash your hands with soap and water before you eat.
Remember to disinfect surfaces with Lysol, and do not forget your phones and bathroom handles, the toilet flush, and the water handles.
Q: I woke up with a severe leg cramp and it was so painful that I almost started crying. What causes these? It was not a normal “Charlie horse cramp.”
A: Leg cramps are usually caused by dehydration, low potassium and low magnesium.
They can also be caused by wearing high heels all day. If you have been exercising and did not stretch afterward, then this can also cause you to wake up with severe leg cramps.
Try to hydrate and take some vitamins and remember to stretch after exercises. If you like to wear high heels, and that includes wedges, then remember to stretch your legs in the evenings.
