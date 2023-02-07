Three Rivers Avian Center is scheduled to release a young bald eagle at the Bluestone State Park Boat Launch area at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The 3-year-old eagle was found near Greenville in Monroe County in October of 2022 with a broken right wing and lead toxicity. Dr. Sarah Stephenson of Good Shepherd Veterinary Hospital in Charleston surgically repaired the wing, and treatments to remove the lead from the eagle’s body have been successful.
Followers on the Three Rivers Avian Center Facebook page have named the bird “Monroe IV.” He is being released at Bluestone Lake to join other young bald eagles who are currently in the area.
WV DNR Natural Police Officer J C Wheeler, who brought the eagle to Three Rivers Avian Center for care, will attend.
The event is free and open to the public.
Donations to Three Rivers Avian Center are always welcome.
Three Rivers Avian Center is a private nonprofit organization dedicated to wild bird conservation and to educating and involving the public in ecosystem stewardship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.