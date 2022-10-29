It seems as though fall has just hit, but here in Elkins, it only stayed for a few weeks before quickly getting blown around into the blustery first snow.
Soft sun-gold leaves dancing in the delicate breeze swiftly got swooped and swished every which way as the winter winds began to gust that first morning when the icy white flurries hit. It was the same morning that I realized that my winter coat was out for good and that there was little hope that it would be going away until spring.
While the below-freezing temperatures don’t provide the same level of enticement that the autumn breezes did, I brave it outside to see the beauty after, of course, layering up in a super bundle of warmth. The glassy snowdrops swiftly swirl through the air and scatter themselves among fallen leaves. Startled by the brisk and sudden crunchiness of the ground when my feet land and the crisp harsh haze that immediately engulfs me, reddening the edges of my cheeks, I pull my scarf over my frosty face and hustle inside. The rudeness of this season shift certainly took me and the already half-barren trees by surprise.
A couple chilly days, and freezing nights, is all it took for the glamour of fall to fade. Gold turned to brown overnight, and the foliage dropped with a single heavy burst of wind, hollow with a brisk chill. While the autumn color and fall warmth are waning as each day passes, the golden shadows cast on the mountaintops remain. Illuminating the peaks with a vibrant glow and shining down into the valleys with cheer, the sun is always here, even when winter is near.
