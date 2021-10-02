Autumn brings pumpkin-flavored everything

While fall is my favorite time of the year, I do miss the extended hours of daylight. The cooler temperatures, however, put a little pep back in my steps and I do enjoy a little bite in the breeze.
When I was a little girl, my grandparents had a couple of places my sister, Sue, and I could play when the temperature turned cool and the sun was gone by late afternoon.
Mammaw called the room off her kitchen the back porch. It wasn’t a porch at all, but more of a large utility room by today’s standards.
In that room, she kept her old wringer-type washing machine and the pump that pushed water, from the outside well, into the kitchen sink (the only running water in the house). We carried water to fill the washing machine, one bucket at a time.
That room was also a place you could shed your shoes and coat when coming from outside. She also kept dozens of jars of canned foods she put up as their huge garden was harvested.
Just outside that back
door was a path that led to a coal bin to the left, on the right was a smoke house for processing hogs in the fall, the outhouse was up the hill, and further out was the barn.
Make a sharp right turn from that door and you encountered the well, then the chicken coop.
From that well, where the water was always cool and better tasting than anything I’ve had since, to the back door was a grape arbor that dripped with an abundance of huge, juicy grapes that were blue as midnight.
My cousins and I had to be careful, however, because the black snakes loved them as much as we did and they didn’t like sharing.
Pappaw made wine from the grapes, some of the best around from the stories I’ve heard.
Though she was a teetotaler, Mammaw made the best peach brandy you could find, according to family stories. But she never drank it.
A lot of the things she made were so wonderful I can still taste them today.
Every weekend there were fried apple pies. Of course, the filling was homemade with apples grown right there in the yard.
She also made a yellow layer cake with chocolate icing that I’ve yet to duplicate.
Mammaw worked hard all her life and she was as tough as any woman I’ve ever met.
When crippling arthritis caused her tremendous pain, she didn’t stop working. She mopped her floors by sitting in a straight-back chair and scooting it across the rooms, mopping as she went.
My mom was her baby, the last of 10 and one of only six that made it into adulthood.
Her only son lost his battle with pneumonia when he was just two years old – the result of a flu epidemic.
His twin sister had lived only a month.
She hoed potatoes all day the day my mom was born, then went right back to it the next morning.
In those days, if you didn’t work, you didn’t eat.
And they ate well and made sure all their children did as well – even after they had families of their own.
Pappaw put out a garden until he died and Mammaw saw to it nothing was wasted.
He even grew a few watermelons, cantaloupes and pumpkins.
My grandmother used those pumpkins for a variety of things, from cooking to decorating to giving them away.
Since we’ve entered the pumpkin-flavored everything season, I thought I’d share this pumpkin cake recipe that came from my sister, Sue.
● ● ●
Pumpkin Cake
3 eggs
1 15-ounce can of pumpkin
¾ cup vegetable oil
½ cup water
2 ½ cups all purpose flour
2 ¼ cups sugar
1 ½ teaspoons baking soda
1 ¼ teaspoons salt
¾ teaspoon nutmeg
¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 cup yellow raisins
½ cup chopped walnuts
In a mixer, mix the eggs, pumpkin, oil, and water.
Slowly add the dry ingredients.
Bake in a bundt or tube pan at 350 degrees for 1 hour and 15 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the cake comes out clean.
Pumpkin Cake Topping
8 ounces cream cheese
3 tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
½ to ¾ box of confectioner’s sugar
In a mixer, cream the cream cheese, butter and vanilla.
Slowly mix in the confectioner’s sugar, adding only enough to make it smooth and creamy enough to spread over the cake.
● ● ●
I don’t like raisins in a cake, so I don’t add them.
I prefer pecans, so I use them instead of the walnuts.
You can add a pinch of ground cloves and/or all spice if you like.
If all you have on hand is pumpkin pie spice, the 2 teaspoons will replace the nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves and the all spice.
You can also replace the oil with unsweetened applesauce for a healthier alternative.
Many people now add semi-sweet chocolate chips.
Since I’ve never tried this, I checked numerous recipes and 1 cup seems to be the magic number.
However, I’m a chocoholic, so I think I would probably just dump the bag into the batter. And, I prefer the milk chocolate chips over the semi-sweet.
Those baking chips also come in numerous other flavors – caramel, peanut butter, cinnamon, butterscotch, even espresso – any one of which could make a delicious variation, I believe.
As always, play around with the recipe and make it your own.
● ● ●
There is also a quick and very easy pumpkin cake recipe that my niece, Erica, shared with me. In the mixer, mix one box of all spice cake mix with one can (15 ounces) of pumpkin. That’s all you need – do not worry about the eggs, water or oil mentioned on the box. Then bake it according to the instructions on the cake mix box.
Top it with a (gasp) can of “store-bought” cream cheese icing. So easy and it is yummy!
● ● ●
While Mother Nature is treating us to her autumn production of colors, get outside and enjoy. Pack some snacks or a picnic, load up the kids, and take a drive. These near-perfect-temperature days of autumn are fleeting and, all too soon, we will again be dashing (in my case, sloshing) through the snow.
