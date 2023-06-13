If you are seeing double, triple, or even more roadsters in Beckley the week of June 18-24, it isn’t your eyesight.
Owners of Pontiac Solstice and Saturn Sky vehicles from throughout the United States and Canada will be gathering for the 18th North American Solstice and Sky Annual Meet (NASSAM).
The City of Beckley and Visit Southern West Virginia are serving as hosts.
Several groups of car club members will be doing daily rides around southern West Virginia ranging from 100 to 200 miles. Evening activities are being planned for club members as well.
Over 180 vehicles are expected to line the streets in downtown Beckley for the meet from 5:30-8 p.m.
In addition to welcoming club members to the community, residents and visitors can check out the cars and enjoy music. Daniel Lilly and the Lilly Mountaineers will perform from 6-8 p.m. at Jim Word Memorial Park, and Randy Gilkey will perform on Main Street from 6-7:30 p.m. Downtown restaurants/businesses are encouraged to be open during the evening, and a few food trucks will be set up for the car show.
The state’s naturally curvy roads are the main attraction for the group.
“The decision to come here was largely based on Beckley’s proximity to twisting highways and byways,” said Pontiac Solstice owner Jim Lyddon, the event organizer, in the press release.
Over 180 cars are registered for the event, making this the third largest NASSAM event since its inception in 2006.
