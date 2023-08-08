W. Jeff Barnes’s debut novel "Mingo" is set against the backdrop of coal-rich, hard-scrabble West Virginia and "civilized," segregated Virginia, highlighting the lesser-known facts of the West Virginia mine war and the Battle of Blair Mountain, the largest armed uprising in the U.S. since the Civil War and the largest labor uprising in American history.
Barnes will present three readings and book signings including Sunday, Aug. 13, from noon to 4 p.m. at Tamarack in Beckley.
Other readings will be at Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St., Charleston, W.Va., on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. and at Liz Spurlock Amphitheater at Chief Logan State Park, 1362 Little Buffalo Creek Road, Logan, W.Va., during the outdoor drama “COAL” on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 8:30 p.m. before and after the play.
“I’ve heard it said that if you want to learn history, read a history text. If you want to learn history, read historical fiction,” says Barnes, who was always fascinated by the Matewan Massacre and the years his father spent mining coal in West Virginia. “My goal in writing ‘Mingo' was to do just that – expose readers to an important piece of American history they likely know nothing about in a compelling and entertaining way.”
Barnes was born and raised in Tazewell, Va., graduating from the College of William and Mary with undergraduate and law degrees. He lives and practices law in Richmond, Va. "Mingo" is his first novel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.