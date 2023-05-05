Gazing from her apartment windows, seated above the then-Raleigh Bank, a little girl watched the hustle and bustle of vibrant downtown Beckley.
The streets were filled with people milling in and out of the grocery stores, meat markets, and little restaurants.
There were doctors, lawyers, and dentists’ offices dotted between shoe repair stores and quaint little sundae shops, and movie theaters – there were three of them.
Saturday nights were something special because that’s when the coal miners were paid. With money in their pocket, they loaded up the family car and took to town. Children would run and play while friends and families gathered to visit and shop.
This was 1940s Beckley, complete with a G.C. Murphy’s, a Woolworths, and a hardware store. The Black Knight Country Club was considered the place to be.
Amid these all-American joyous times was also a lover’s rendezvous turned to murder. Little Agnes had a front-row seat to it all.
“Everything you wanted was in Beckley,” remembers Agnes Reeder Keatly. “We didn’t even need a car.”
“I ran the roads from the time I was 6 years old. My mom was a seamstress. She did alterations for all the gorgeous shops in Beckley, she did alterations for all of them."
Keatly’s mother would give her a little scrap of material and she would run to Woolworths where they’d match thread for her. “I knew everyone in the city, and they knew me.”
Keatly, now 86, was born in 1936 and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1954 and she glows when she reminisces about the good old days.
Among the memories is also one of the unsolved murders of Nellie Rae Combs Rand and E. Ray Bailey, replete with innuendo, speculation, and intrigue.
“I was 10 years old. I didn’t know what was happening. I just knew that someone was murdered.”
Agnes’s mother had a sewing room in the front bedroom of their apartment, and it was a buzz with the news.
“Things were really on pins and needles in the sewing room,” giggles Keatly.
“Not only was it the talk of Beckley, but it was also the talk of West Virginia. The town was involved, but not too directly. Someone you knew or someone you did business with, or someone that knew someone…it was all the talk.”
The stories linger to this day.
“All I knew was that someone had done something wrong, and Mrs. Rand was dead.”
As the story goes Nellie Rand was headed to a wedding reception and Ray Bailey was going to go back to work for a couple of hours. When he didn’t come home that night his wife started calling. She was considerably worried, Keatly says.
“Come to find out Mrs. Rand didn’t come home either,” she says with interest. “The next thing you know she’s missing and he’s missing.”
Of course, there had been rumors of a romance between them.
Their bodies were found the next day.
“There were so many speculations. So many different ideas,” said Keatly.
Rumor was that evening's back-seat-of-the-car affair was found out.
“I don’t believe that” she matter-of-factly states.
So many questions. Who shot Nell Rand and Ray Bailey? Were the bodies moved? Where were the bodies found? How were the bodies found? Who found them?
“The whole town tried to figure it out,” she continued.
“There was never an arrest made. They [the police] know who did it. It was just a total cover-up,” Agnes insists.
Some believe Ray Bailey was involved in racketeering, and heavily in debt from his gambling activities.
“I believe what I believe… I think he was targeted. I think he was involved with the police in some way and the higher-ups. I think he was targeted, and she just happened to be there,” suggests Keatly.
“They had been seeing each other for four years. I think they were in love. I believe, and this is just me, that they met that night. I think he was shot. And they either dragged her out of the car, or she got out and then they shot her and put her back in the car.”
As Keatly tells it, the couples were shot on a red brick road behind the Black Knight Country Club and then the car was moved to Raleigh Mining Institute (where Two Brothers Collision is today) and the bodies were moved far out the old Pemberton Mine Road. She believes the bodies were staged down the 12-foot wooded embankment, with Bailey’s pants down around his ankles and Rand with her dress pulled up. “I think it was staged.”
State Police corruption? Deceit? A fall guy?
Here we are 75 years later with hearsay and tidbits and still no one knows who, admits Keatly.
While this is the cliff notes version of the 75-year-old story, the rest of the details can be found in Keatly’s new book, “Cover Up, The unsolved “Country Club Murders.”
For all these years, she has gathered information and talked about this story to many, including a story by the Register-Herald’s Mannix Porterfield in 2009.
When asked about why she wrote the book now, Keatly replies, “I developed a real heart for the old Beckley. I developed a real heart for the old city and its history.”
“Cover Up, The unsolved “Country Club Murders” can be purchased at the Rahall Country Store at New River Park and the City of Beckley Mayor’s office.
Other books written by Keatly can be found at Tamarack, including “Uptown Girl” and “Trio of Excellence.”
Keatly can be reached at luv2write@suddenlink.net.
