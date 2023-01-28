welch, w.va. – Dr. William “Bill” H. Turner, author of “The Harlan Renaissance: Stories of Black Life in Appalachian Coal Towns,” will make a presentation on Friday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m., at the Jack Caffrey Arts and Cultural Center in Welch, W.Va.
Free and open to the public, the program will be the kickoff event recognizing Black History Month in McDowell County.
Sponsored by Race Matters, Inc., Loretta Young and MMC, the event will include remarks by the author, a book signing and complimentary refreshments for attendees.
“Black history is much more than recalling traumas. Black History Month is about love, legacy, kinship, care and more,” said Dr. Turner in a press release from organizers of the event.
His book has been described as an invaluable piece of Black Appalachian history that sheds light on the harsh historical realities of Black Appalachian life, while also envisioning a future of Appalachia in which Black communities and their stories are central.
Welch Mayor Harold McBride Jr. said he was honored that the Jack Caffrey Center will be hosting the program.
“The contributions of African Americans to the history of McDowell County and the coal mining industry are endless,” the mayor said. “We’ve incorporated this history into our Coaltown, USA, narrative, and for those of us who are natives to McDowell County, I believe our shared legacy, combined with our unique heritage and experiences, is one of the many special things about our community. Having Dr. Turner visit Welch is an honor.”
“The Harlan Renaissance: Stories of Black Life in Appalachian Coal Towns” has won several awards including the 2021 Individual Mountain Heritage Award and was nominated for the 2021 Weatherford Award for Non-Fiction. Dr. Turner was also a 2021 Inductee to the College of Arts and Sciences Hall of Fame at the University of Kentucky. He is a premier expert on the history, existence, and influence of Black people in America’s Appalachian region.
Dr. Turner spent his professional career studying and working on behalf of marginalized communities and helping them create opportunities in the larger world, while not abandoning their important cultural ties.
Dr. Turner earned a B.S. in Sociology from the University of Kentucky, his M.S. in Sociology from Notre Dame, his Ph.D. in Sociology & Anthropology from Notre Dame and did his post-doctoral work at the University of Pennsylvania and Duke University.
