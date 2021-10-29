Will there be a Christmas tree shortage this year? I don’t know, probably. I am sure, like every other shortage this year, there is bound to be a Christmas tree shortage. There probably is not enough soil or water to cultivate a fully developed tree, as I am sure all of the available soil and water is sitting in the hulls of a container ship somewhere off the coast of southern California. However, if this is a worry, do not fret. The United Way of Southern West Virginia has your back with their Wonderland of Trees.
The Wonderland of Trees is the United Way of Southern West Virginia’s annual Christmas fundraiser. The event sees local businesses and organizations adopt Christmas trees from the United Way. The organizations are then responsible for decorating the trees as chicly as they see fit. Many times, the trees carry themes such as chestnuts roasting on an open fire, a Christmas Story, the Grinch or Children’s Christmas stories.
Other times you get an ornamental savant such as a Jeremiah Johnson who decorates the trees with the poshest accoutrements the Christmas world offers. Either way, these trees come out looking like Charles Dickens meets Dorothy Draper.
Once all the trees have been decorated, they will then be displayed to the public beginning Nov. 5 at the J.W. Leadership Center at the Summit Bechtel Reserve. The event will remain open on weekends through Friday, Nov. 19. This is a fantastic opportunity to bring the family out to see all the amazing Christmas trees and really get into the Christmas spirit (even if you have been watching Hallmark Christmas movies since early September). You will have the opportunity to vote on your favorite Christmas tree, drop off letters to Santa, watch a holiday movie in the auditorium, learn how to make apple butter and enjoy food and drinks with fellow Yuletide revelers.
At 6 p.m. on Nov. 19, the real fun begins with a live auction. The live auction is an opportunity for you to get your hands on your favorite tree and save yourself multiple trips into your attic to retrieve old Christmas decorations. Food and libations will be provided for the auction.
Those who would like to linger and socialize afterward will have the opportunity to book a room at the hotel and stay the night. One of my personal favorite perks of the whole auction is after you win, your tree will be packaged up and brought back into town for you, courtesy of the United Way of Southern West Virginia.
The Wonderland of Trees truly is a wonderful event that not only helps get you in the Christmas spirit, but also allows you to feel contented with your Christmas purchases, knowing that whatever money you spent is going toward a good cause in your community. This event makes helping others fun and easy, and isn’t that what every Hallmark Christmas movie teaches us the season is all about?
If you or your organization would like to be a part of this Christmas fundraiser to support your local community by supporting the United Way of Southern West Virginia, the website is Unitedwayswv.org, the phone number is 304-253-2111 and the address is 110 Croft St., Beckley, WV 25801.