There is a national champion nestled in the hills of West Virginia.
Falyn Holcomb, who hails from Richwood, is just 10 years old but has already achieved national recognition for her tour victories on the Grand National Cross Country ATV series.
She races four-wheel all terrain vehicles off-road all over the country with tour stops in Washington, Florida, New York and in our own backyard with events in Morgantown and Snowshoe Mountain.
Among others, Falyn is sponsored by notable companies such as CLH Logging Inc., Mid-State Chevy, Hetrick Racing and Parts Unlimited.
Falyn’s mother, Danicka Holcomb, says her daughter has been fascinated by ATV vehicles from an early age.
“When she was younger, like 3 years old, she would always cry when she heard the different vehicles start and she would beg to get on one,” explained Holcomb.
“The mud is my favorite thing about riding,” Falyn interjected.
She has been immersed in the world of off-road for years whether it be from riding with her father on a side-by-side as a baby or receiving professional instruction before many people can ride a bicycle.
Katelyn Osborne – a WCX (women’s cross country) pro athlete, 5x New York Off-Road Association champion and competitor on the GNCC series – is one of those early instructors who taught Falyn the fundamentals.
“I met Falyn at the Action Offroad Camp, which is the largest cross-country camp in the nation,” Osborne said. “Her skills were in need of improvement since she was new to the sport, but I knew there was something special about her.”
After meeting Falyn at the camp, Osborne began working with the young rider one-on-one.
“Our sport is male-dominated,” Osborne said. “Even though we compete with other women, the guys are still out on the course, which can be intimidating for young girls.
“At the beginning, Falyn seemed discouraged but grew to become this competitive, determined and hardworking young girl focused on winning a championship,” Osborne said.
This year, Fayln has won races in Florida and Indiana, at Snowshoe and mostly podium placements in other races which culminated in her winning her national class championship for the GNCC girls junior 8-11-year-olds bracket.
When asked what her ultimate goals were, Falyn stated that she “wanted to join the women’s pro-class and win the championship.” This dream may very well indeed become a reality given the recent success Falyn has achieved. Athletes like Falyn Holcomb may also help to popularize the sport, which sees numerous stops in West Virginia.
“We would love to see more spectators involved to grow the sport as much as we can,” Holcomb said.
