As we get ready to gather with family and friends to sing “Auld Lang Syne” and ring in the New Year, we at the United Way of Southern West Virginia would like to give a big thank you to all the support we have received this year from the community. Everybody who contributed, volunteered, and supported us throughout the year reminded us that the human spirit and goodwill to our fellow man still endures.
We know that this has been, once again, a year of isolation and many unknowns, but it was also a time that so many people stepped up and showed us that we weren’t going to falter and fail, and that the community bond that we have formed is an enduring one.
For so many in our community a new year does not necessarily mean a brand-new start. Many will continue to struggle the same way they did in 2021 and years previous. They will not be self-sufficient but will still rely heavily on the good nature of the people of southern West Virginia. Many of these people are not looking for handouts but have no other options when it comes to providing food, clothing and shelter for their children.
The phones continue to ring off the hook at the office of the United Way of Southern West Virginia as the weather becomes colder and bleaker and educators begin to see children arriving at school with shoes and clothing that are insufficient in the face of a West Virginia winter.
The campaign theme for 2021/2022 is “Change Doesn’t Happen Alone” and this could not have been epitomized more than in the way this community pulled together throughout these trying times. Neighbor has lifted neighbor, and those in need have found solace in knowing that they are not alone.
The Covid-19 pandemic and all of its collateral damage continue to beat on the doors and windows of the people of southern West Virginia, but the United Way is boarding the windows and battening down the hatches. Only with your help can we continue to provide the level of support in 2022 that we were able to provide in 2021. If you have already contributed, thank you and may God bless you. If you have not, please consider contributing to the United Way of Southern West Virginia because it truly does make an impact. Your continued support is key to our reaching our goal of raising $600,000.
If you would like to make a difference in your community by donating to the United Way of Southern West Virginia, you can do so safely online at unitedwayswv.org, pledge securely by calling 304-253-2111, ext. 105, to speak with a United Way representative, or mail your contribution to United Way of Southern West Virginia, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.
Thank you for your continued support, and may you have a blessed new year.