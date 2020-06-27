Cleo Gore-Hinton’s health took a turn toward the end of May.
“She wasn’t eating or drinking and I wasn’t sure she was going to live,” her son Charles, known since childhood as “Sonny,” said.
Cleo has lived with 75-year-old Sonny in Langhorne, Pa., for the past eight years, and before that, she lived several years with her son Bob, 79, in nearby Trenton, N.J.
A stroke paralyzed her left side and took her from the home she’d owned – and still does – on Mool Avenue in her native Beckley since the 1940s.
She celebrated her 100th birthday in Pennsylvania, staying active with her family and in her church.
But when her health turned in May, her family worried she wouldn’t make it to another birthday.
And if she did, with Covid-19 concerns, they planned to keep her celebration small. They didn’t want to take any undue risks – even for a 110th birthday party.
Neighbors, however, had different plans.
“They said, ‘No, we gotta do something big,’” Sonny said of a conversation he had with a neighbor a week before his mom’s June 10 birthday. “She asked if it was OK to do a parade and I said OK.”
• • •
Sonny and Bob are two of five children born to Cleo and Adolph Hinton, who met when their father gave their mom a ride home from a “singing convention.” A sister, Billie Joyce, also lives in Trenton, N.J., but their brother, Larry, passed away in 1988 and their sister, Carol, passed away in 2016. Their father passed away in 1984.
The brothers say their mother is nearly blind and doesn’t hear very well anymore, so they convey their memories of her life as she reared five children while her husband worked in the mines.
Cleo, they said, learned to cut hair from a beautician who lived next door, but never officially worked except for a job at the old Beckley Hotel before she married.
“My mom pretty much took care of her parents and her siblings,” Sonny said. “Between them and us, they kept her busy.
“She just didn’t get a salary.”
Their grandparents and uncles also lived on Mool Avenue, providing a close extended family for the siblings as well as much-needed land for their mother’s green thumb.
“She always had a garden,” Sonny said, recalling apples, cherries, walnuts, blackberries, green beans, potatoes, peas, corn and more growing out back. “She canned the fruit and the vegetables that were raised.”
And they say their parents made sure to keep their children busy.
“They put us to work,” Bob said. “We did everything. Blackberry picking and certain chores around the house. My dad had a truck and we would go with him to pick things up.”
They both say church was always an integral part of their lives.
“That was the only way to,” Sonny said. “We couldn’t deviate from that. If we did, we were in big trouble.”
Several members of Cleo’s family have been blessed with long lives, as Sonny and Bob say their grandparents lived well into their 90s and an aunt lived to 106.
But Bob said he believes his mom would attribute her long life to her family and her unwavering faith.
“I think my momma believed that the word of God was true, and that was the only way of life that you could have salvation,” he said.
● ● ●
Cleo Hinton’s birthday parade attracted more than 300 people and 50 family members and was led by a police car, a police van and an officer on an ATV.
Neighbors stood in yards and across the street as friends and strangers drove by, cars decorated with balloons and signs, horns blaring while Cleo sat on Sonny’s porch, surrounded by family.
Sonny and Bob say their mother wasn’t entirely lucid that day, so she wasn’t aware of the celebration and outpouring of love from the community.
They were, though.
“The cars just kept coming and coming and coming and coming,” Sonny said. “We were really choked up seeing so many people getting out and getting involved and supporting us.”
The next day was better for Cleo, and Bob sat down and talked to her about what happened the day before.
“She was very pleased and surprised, too, that the neighbors had done that much for her,” he said. “She didn’t remember a lot that had happened that day.
“It was very emotional.”
In 110 years, among the many things their mother has lived through are two World Wars, the Civil Rights Movement, the Great Depression, Prohibition, the sinking of the Titanic and the Lusitania and now two global pandemics.
When she was born in 1910, women didn’t have the right to vote.
She saw the passage of the 19th Amendment and when her time came, she put her rights to good use.
“She worked the elections every year,” Bob said. “It was some late nights, but she enjoyed it.”
The brothers say their mom never talked about any of the hard times. They’re not sure what life was like for their family during the Spanish Influenza or during World War I.
But they have good memories of their life growing up on Mool Avenue in Beckley, attending Stratton High School, surrounded by family.
“We learned a lot from our parents,” Sonny said. “We had good ones.”
