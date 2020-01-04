Q: I have bad arthritis in my knees, and I need to exercise and I do not like to take medicines for pain, because I have a very sensitive stomach. What are some things I can do to help with the pain?
A: Stretching before and after you do your exercises helps with arthritis pain, but you have to be consistent with your stretches. Also, use ice for at least 20 minutes on each knee after exercise. Turmeric capsules are a natural remedy that have some proven health benefits. You can find them at most stores now.
Q: I have high cholesterol and am taking medications for it. I also started taking MiraLAX for constipation and I was reading online that fiber helps with lowering cholesterol levels so when I repeated my blood work, my cholesterol levels did improve, and my doctor confirmed that the MiraLAX did help. How does this work?
A: MiraLAX helps make your stool bind up together so that it can move out of your colon better. MiraLAX is made from a psyllium, which comes from Plantago ovata seed husks. This is a natural occurring plant found in Western and Southern Asia. Psyllium causes a gel-like form to bulk up the stool, which somewhat absorbs the LDL cholesterol in a way and moves it out of the body. It is not as effective as prescription medications. You would need to consistently use one teaspoon a day to see a significant effect and change your diet.
I look forward to your questions at askayneamjad@gmail.com.
