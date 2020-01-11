Q: I like to get pedicures but was told that you can get a fungus infection from some of the foot baths or the tools that are used if they are not cleaned properly. Does that happen often and how can I make sure that this does not happen?
A: You can get a fungus infection from a place that does not properly clean the pedicure tools or the water bath. In order to avoid the risk, make sure the place you go to uses tools that have been disinfected in an autoclave and they have opened new tools to use on your feet. Also, the foot bath that you place your feet in should have been cleaned with disinfectant and a good place will use a plastic barrier in the foot bath with each new use.
Q: We have a new baby in our family and were told that all the immediate members who come in contact with the baby have to get the Tdap vaccine or a booster. Why do we need to get the vaccine if we have already had it?
A: The Tdap vaccine is given in order to protect the newborn baby from being exposed to pertussis or "whooping cough," which can be a very serious disease for a newborn baby. A booster vaccine is given to all adults in order to protect the newborn and can be given at your local health department. If you have a cold of any kind, do not go visit a newborn baby and remember to always wash your hands with soap and water before holding a newborn baby. If you smoke, do not hold a baby close to your clothes, because the smoke does harm the baby.
I look forward to your questions at askayneamjad@gmail.com.
The weather is changing each day but remember that you can still "catch a cold" and to dress appropriately. Washing your hands with soap and water is still the best way to fight off germs.