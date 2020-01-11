Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 46F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 46F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.