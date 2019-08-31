Q: At what age do I need to have the pneumonia and shingles vaccine?
A: The pneumonia vaccine is recommended for people who are over 65 years old. It is only recommended for people younger than 65 years old if you have other serious medical conditions such as COPD or heart disease which may make you more prone to becoming sick. IF you fall into this high-risk category then and have the pneumonia vaccine younger than 65, then you will get the vaccine every five years until age 65, then after age 65, just one more time. The shingles vaccine, Shingrix, is offered at age 60. Like all vaccines, this does not mean you cannot avoid having pneumonia or shingles; it does lessen the chances and symptoms or duration of the disease.
Q: Why does it seem like everyone is having a cold or sinus infection in August or right before school starts? Is it really because of the weather changing or some other reason?
A: It does appear that more people have been coming into the offices complaining of allergies or sinus infections in late July and August. Typically, this time of year, the pollen and allergy season is tapering off in our area, so it is unlikely due to a flare up of allergies. Weather temperature does play a minor role. If it is cool in the morning and you go outside and then it becomes warmer, and then you go into a colder, air-conditioned building, most people’s nose begins to run. This can cause a post-nasal drip which leads to a sore throat and dry cough that people misinterpret as an infection. It is important with any symptom to see your health care provider right away, to wash your hands with soap and water when you sneeze or cough, and to dress appropriately. Also, if you suffer from allergies, continue to use your nasal sprays and antihistamines throughout the year.
I look forward to your questions at: askayneamjad@gmail.com.
Have a good start to the 2019 school year and remember to be kind.