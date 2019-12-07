Q: I just had a visit with my doctor and was told that my “bad” or LDL cholesterol is high, and my total cholesterol was also high. I have always had problems with my cholesterol, but I always thought there was just one number to focus on, the total cholesterol. What is the difference between all the different values?
A: The Lipid panel is divided into several sub-groups: total cholesterol, LDL, triglycerides, and HDL. The LDL is also known as the “bad” cholesterol, while the HDL is the “good” cholesterol. The total cholesterol is usually what most people refer to when thinking about their cholesterol and know that their value should be less than 200. Your health care provider looks at the LDL as the value to target when considering if you need medications or not. If you have heart disease or diabetes, your LDL needs to be less than 80. If you do not, then a value of less than 130 is acceptable; however, other factors are considered.
Q: I have been wanting to lose weight and watching my diet and have been eating a high-protein diet. I eat a lot of chicken, meat, and fish. My cholesterol is still high, and I do not understand it because I grill all of my meat. What am I doing wrong?
A: This is a common scenario when some people diet. I often tell patients to remember when you eat meat, you are eating an animal that has its own cholesterol in its body and despite your preparing it in a healthy way, you are still consuming cholesterol. A diet rich in fruits, fiber, and vegetables is always a good way to reduce your cholesterol.
I look forward to your questions at: askaynemjad@gmail.com.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, a Beckley native, has been a physician in southern West Virginia since 2010. She operates two practices – one in Beckley and one in Princeton.