Q: I want to make sure I keep up to date with the pneumonia vaccine. I had the pneumonia vaccine a few years ago but I am not sure if you are supposed to get it every year like the flu vaccine.
A: The pneumonia vaccine is not given every year like the flu vaccine. The vaccine is not recommended for healthy adults under the age of 65 years and is only given if you are considered high risk with other health conditions. A single dose of the 23-valent (PPSV23) vaccine is for adults ages 19-64 years old who have conditions that increase the risk of serious health infections, such as diabetes, heart disease, and/or COPD. At-risk individuals for meningitis such as patients with cochlear implants or with a history of previous meningitis will get a PCV13 vaccine eight weeks after the PPSV23 vaccine. The PPSV23 vaccine is then given over a five-year interval for AT-RISK individuals.
If you are healthy, then you only need the PPSV23 vaccine, ONE TIME after the age of 65 years old. If you are unsure, please speak with your health care provider, who can go over your medical conditions and recommend what is best for you.
Q: With Halloween coming up and candy everywhere, what is the right amount of candy I can allow my kids to eat without overdoing it? I do not want to deprive them of enjoying the holidays, but I also do not want them to have too much sugar.
A: The recommended daily amount of sugar for children ages 2 to 18 years old is 25 grams or 6 teaspoons per day. For some perspective, a fun size snack Snickers bar has 12 grams of sugar, one regular Reese’s cup has 11 grams of sugar, and one Oreo cookie has about 5 grams of sugar. So, there is not much room to have too many sweets if you want to stay under the daily recommended allowance for sugar. I recommend dividing the candy into little Ziploc bags, so that they are portioned out and so that you are able to minimize the amount of candy consumed in one sitting.
I look forward to your questions at askayneamjad@gmail.com. Enjoy the fall weather and remember to stay warm.