Q: I went to see my doctor and was complaining of feeling dizzy and light-headed when I turn my head or stand up quickly. After several questions and after my physical exam, he said that he wanted to run a few tests and check my neck for some blockages. What does that mean, and is it something serious?
A: Your doctor likely wants to do a carotid ultrasound to check if there is any plaque buildup in your carotid arteries. The plaque buildup in our carotid arteries may lead to a stroke and can also cause you to feel dizzy or light-headed when you turn your head very quickly because it may be cutting off the circulation to your brain for a few seconds. The ultrasound is a quick test and should give your doctor an idea if it is the cause of your concerns.
Q: What is the best diet for the New Year? I really want to lose weight and I want to know what you would recommend.
A: I would recommend to "not diet." Change what your relationship is with food. Do not overeat when you are stressed out or upset. And train your brain to not overeat. Easier said than done, I know. Diets never work because they are not sustainable or realistic. No one ever sticks to their diet because they are forcing themselves to follow someone else’s meal plan or food choices. My best advice is always to eat what you like, but cut down your portions and never eat a second helping. I also do not believe in drinking sodas regularly. Diet and regular sodas are bad for you. Eating out on a regular basis. Fast food, even when considered healthy, is never a good idea. You also must exercise regularly in order to lose weight and be fit and healthy. Best of luck.
I look forward to your questions at askayneamjad@gmail.com. Happy New Year to you and your family and remember that 2020 is the start of a New Year and a New You.