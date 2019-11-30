Question:
I have a sore in my armpit and it keeps on coming back. Sometimes it drains some clear fluid and sometimes there is pus, almost like a pimple. It does not always come back in the same spot, but it is frustrating, and I do not know if I should be worried or just let it go.
Answer:
This is a common problem and it can be due to an ingrown hair or a cyst depending on how large it is and how much fluid is draining from it. If it is happening a few times a month, then you should see your health care provider to discuss it. If it happens only a few times a year, then consider changing your razor frequently to avoid ingrown hairs and to avoid deodorants that are anti-perspirants too much. Allow your pores to breathe.
Question:
I always overeat during the holidays and Thanksgiving was no different. What are some things I can do to avoid overeating during Christmas?
Answer:
Try to eat something before the main event of your family get-together. Many times, during the holidays, there is a large party of family and friends for dinner, so we tend to not eat before the party. Then we are so hungry, and we tend to overeat. The best way to avoid overeating is to eat breakfast with protein and to take a small walk after your meal. Also, do not overfill your plate with food. Before you go for that second serving, put your plate down, take a drink of water, wait 10 minutes and see if you are really hungry. Hopefully, you will see that you are already full and do not need to eat more.
I look forward to your questions at askayneamjad@gmail.com. Enjoy the rest of the season and remember that even if it looks warm outside, still bundle up young children.