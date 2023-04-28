The Alderson Artisans Gallery will present a show of paintings by impressionistic painter Sophie Pace of Alderson with the opening scheduled for 4 p.m. May 6.
The showing will run from May 6 to July 3.
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: April 28, 2023 @ 8:14 pm
