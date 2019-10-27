charleston — The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History invites West Virginia artists of all ages to create and submit ornaments to be displayed at the Culture Center during the 2019 holiday season as part of the ninth annual Artistree.
The deadline for submitting ornaments for the Artistree is Friday, Nov. 22.
The Artistree will stand in the Great Hall of the Culture Center and will be unveiled in conjunction with Joyful Night, the annual holiday celebration at the State Capitol Complex, which will be Tuesday, Dec. 10. Visitors throughout the holiday season will have the opportunity to enjoy the ornaments.
All ornaments will be kept by the Department of Arts, Culture and History. Ornaments must be hand-crafted and suitable for hanging on a tree. Size and weight should be taken into consideration. Submissions may be mailed or hand-delivered to Elizabeth Yeager, West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, The Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd., E., Charleston, WV 25305 ATTN: Artistree.
For more information, contact Yeager at 304-558-0240 or Elizabeth.A.Yeager@wv.gov. Submission forms can be downloaded at http://www.wvculture.org/arts/artistree/2019/ebalstandform.pdf.