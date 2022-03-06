charleston – The West Side has become a little brighter thanks to the work of the West Side Neighborhood Association’s Luna Park Historic District committee. Together in partnership with the City of Charleston and the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, they led the project to raise awareness about the history of the Luna Park neighborhood – most notably the site of a community amusement park open from 1912 to 1923.
The City of Charleston’s Office of Public Art led a search for artists to produce images for four “gateway signs” over 5 feet in diameter to mark and beautify the area. After several setbacks with the project, which began before the pandemic in the fall of 2019, earlier this month the city installed the signs, which can be seen from Kanawha Boulevard and Main Street at the corners of the historic district where they meet Delaware Avenue, Glenwood Avenue, and Lovell Street. Later this year, four historical interpretive panels, which will help to tell the full story of the district, will be installed.
“I’m really proud that the unique history of this area is being commemorated and I hope that it will lead to more positive changes in the community,” said Marylin McKeown, WSNA Board member and project manager. “I’m also grateful for the many resident volunteers that have worked on this project for over two years as well as the support we received from our city partners.”
Local residents on the committee worked to ensure that the images in the signs would be reflective, but not overly celebratory, of the area’s history, which includes racial exclusion and discriminatory practices. Three of the four gateway signs are designed by Blake Wheeler and the fourth by Glen Brogan. Artists’ imagery includes a stern-wheeler approaching the park from the Kanawha River, a trapeze artist flying above the roller coaster, a fire-breathing performance artist, and a view from the peak of the roller coaster down over the carousel, games, and swimming pool.