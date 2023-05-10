The West Virginia Dandelion Festival will begin on Friday, May 26, at 6 p.m. with an art show featuring artists from across West Virginia at the White Sulphur Springs Public Library.
The show features a diverse number of categories that can be entered including drawing, painting, photography, 3-dimensional, textile, mixed media and many more.
Grade school and high school students are encouraged to join the youth section of the program.
The art show entry packets are available online at http://www.wvdandelionfestival.com/art-show.html or at the White Sulphur Springs Public Library, which is located at 344 Main St. W. in the heart of White Sulphur.
The library will not accept any more entries after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24. For more information call the WSS Library at 304-536-1171.
