As February draws to a close, the local events scene is as lively as ever. I often tell you guys that there is too much to squeeze into my column, but it’s true, and a great problem to have. Cut this one out and pin it to the fridge.
Let’s start with a creative art event tonight, Thursday, Feb. 23. The Freefolk Brewery in Fayetteville is holding a Paint & Sip party from 6 - 8 p.m. Join Wild & Wonderful Paint Parties for the Pink & Purple Mountain Lake event for only $35 per person. All materials are provided, and everyone will go home with their own 16” x 20” canvas masterpiece. This is a beginner- and family-friendly class, instructed by Kelly LaCava, and open to anyone 12 or older. The bar and kitchen will be open as well. You can get tickets for this event from the link on their Facebook events page.
It’s time for another Comedy Night at Jimmie’s Place in Beckley. On Thursday, Feb. 23, they are bringing a whole new comedy crew into town starting at 8 p.m. Here’s your chance to see Zach Peterson from the Laughing Skull Comedy Festival, and Casey Crawford, who has been featured on “The Jimmy Kimmel Show.” They are touring the country right now and are landing right here at Jimmie’s Place for a night you likely won’t forget. West Virginia’s own Chelsea Hlasnick and Justin Powers will also be there to kick things off for you. Ticket prices are only $10, and all proceeds will be donated to the Humane Society of Raleigh County. Nothing beats an opportunity to have a great time while also doing something for your community, so don’t miss this one.
The Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge has gone over the top with planning a busy three days of entertainment. It all starts on Friday, Feb. 24, with Red Sky Morning live on the stage from 6 - 9 p.m. Drop in and have a cold local beverage and check out this talented acoustic duo.
They say you can’t be in two places at once, but the folks at the WGB beg to differ. On Saturday, Feb. 25, the taproom isn’t the only place you can enjoy their award-winning beer. They are also going to be pouring delicious drinks all day at the Winterplace Ski Resort starting at 9 a.m. This 40th-year anniversary event will end who knows when and includes a Big Air Contest at 2 p.m. on the mountain. Nick and Drew from Alabaster Boxer will be playing an acoustic show from 3 — 7 p.m. inside the Snowdrift Lounge. A little birdie from WGB told me that they should have the Yard Sale on tap for this event. The Yard Sale is a new hazy IPA that they brewed in collaboration with Winterplace, so drop in and check it out.
While all this is happening, just a few miles away, the taproom at the WGB will also be in full swing. The kitchen will be kicking out some killer food, and Adam Cox will be live on stage from 6 - 9 p.m. I would move on if it all ended there, but the WGB is right back at it on Sunday, Feb. 26. You can grab an afternoon beverage and see Clinton Scott perform from 3 - 6 p.m. Venues like these are at the core of our entertainment scene and they can only do it if you guys get out and attend, so pick a musician and go show them some love.
We here at The Register-Herald are even dipping our toes into the event world this week. On Monday, Feb. 27, you are invited to come by our office at 801 N. Kanawha St. for an Open House Art Exhibit. Yours truly will have the place plastered in colorful, multi-media pop-art, including many pieces that have never been displayed before. This event is from 4 - 6:30 p.m. with live music by Clinton Scott from 4:30 - 6 p.m. Come and hang out with me, meet the folks who bring you the news, have a refreshment, and check out some fantastic live music. We really hope to see you there!
The Mad Hatter Club is bringing Nashville recording artist Jeffrey Russell to Beckley on Friday, Feb. 24. He will be performing his country and alternative originals from 9 p.m. to midnight, and believe it or not, there is no cover for this 21 and over event. It’s not easy to book a show like this, so put your big Hoss Cartwright hat on and go support the Mad Hatter.
If the Mad Hatter doesn’t satisfy your cowboy and cowgirl needs, here’s another chance for you. The Lost Paddle in Oak Hill is having Cowboy Country Night on Saturday, Feb. 25. Put on your jeans and get ready for a boot stompin’ good time with the Appalachian Outlaws. They will be bringing their honky tonk party to the stage at 6 p.m. I can’t believe I am telling you this, but there will also be a mechanical bull set up inside, and they dare you to come see if you can hold on for eight seconds!
Matt Deal is performing twice this week in our area. Friday, Feb. 24, he will be in Ghent at the Skyline Lodge at Winterplace. Then on Saturday, he will be wailing at the Soul Vapor Hookah & Vape Lounge in Bluefield, Va. Both of these shows are scheduled from 8 - 11 p.m. or until they kick him out, so you better go early.
The Untrained Professionals play all over the tri-state area, and they stay booked up solid with at least a one-year waiting list. This means that on the rare occasion that an out-of-town venue has to cancel a show, several local places scramble for that newly opened date. That happened this week, and Foster’s in Beckley was lucky enough to grab them up for Friday, Feb. 24. This last-minute show starts at 9 p.m., and UP promised me personally that they will play as late as the crowd wants to hang out.
Matt Jones and Jimmy Pino will be performing an acoustic set at Calacino’s on Friday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m. You may have seen these talented musicians play with their full band, but here is your chance to catch them downsized. I’ve always told Matt he sounds better with his mic turned down, so I look forward to this one.
On Feb. 24, JC Square will be at the Asylum in Lewisburg at 8 p.m. They are right back at it on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the City Limits in Oak Hill at 7 p.m. Both of these venues offer great food and drink options, and JC Square never disappoints.
We have everything from line dancing to ski jumping this week. You can take in an art show one day and see a live comedy show the next. Take advantage of our local culture and get out there in the middle of it. I’m not saying you need to ride a mechanical bull your first time out, but try something. Who knows? You might learn something about yourself that you didn’t know. Email me at events@register-herald.com and share your event experience with me.
