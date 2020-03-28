Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published July 31, 2009. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
I heard a Bible teacher encourage me to be “a person of refuge for others.” She pointed out God is our ultimate refuge, because only He offers total shelter and security.
However, He challenges His followers to be people who can offer comfort, support and love to others.
I started thinking about what it takes to be a refuge for someone else.
Making others feel safe would top my list of qualifications for a person of refuge.
I have close friends with whom I can’t share my true heart because what I say would be passed on to other people. Keeping a confidence without being told to is a valuable trait.
A child’s definition of love as recorded by author and lecturer Leo Buscaglia gave me a second qualification. “When someone loves you, the way they say your name is different,” the child said. “You know that your name is safe in their mouth.”
Wow! Are the names of others safe in my mouth, or am I the first one to criticize them or tell bad things I know about them?
A person of refuge learns how to know what to do to help someone else through different kinds of trouble.
Buscaglia shared this story:
“A 4-year-old child went next door to visit an older gentleman who had just lost his wife. He went onto the porch and climbed up in the man’s lap and stayed there for a long time. When the mother went to the fence to summon her son to come home, the neighbor gently helped the boy down off his lap, stood up and waved enthusiastically to her. He was smiling from ear to ear.
“When the mom asked her son what he had done to make the older man so happy, the youngster replied, ‘Nothing. I just sat and helped him cry.’”
Sometimes people don’t need our advice, and sometimes they don’t even need for us to listen to them. Sometimes they just need us to laugh or cry with them. The sharing of sorrow or joy goes so much deeper than words.
I think a person of refuge would shelter others during stormy times. I don’t have to create unnecessary suspicion or plant doubt in someone’s mind about someone else with whom they are involved in conflict. I don’t have to put myself in the middle.
I don’t have to share negative opinions about the other person in order to befriend someone who’s hurting. I just need to provide a safe place where they can vent their feelings, talk it out, cry and figure out what they need to do to handle their end of the trouble.
I’m blessed to have some people of refuge who are there for me in the sunshine and in the storm. I hope I can become a better person of refuge for others who need someone to help them cry.