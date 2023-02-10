white sulphur springs, w.va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) District 9 is accepting applications for non-profit organizations to provide Safety Breaks at the Interstate 64 Welcome Center near White Sulphur Springs.
Qualifying groups will provide small pre-wrapped baked goods and coffee to promote safety during the following high-traffic holidays: Memorial Day, Father’s Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Opening Day of Buck (Deer) Gun Season, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
To qualify, groups must be non-profit with identifiable safety programs targeting bicycle, automotive, pedestrian, ATV, or other transportation, or participate in the Adopt-A-Highway Program.
The activity must be conducted for the express promotion of safety and not as an advertisement or solicitation for funds for the organization.
For official rules and applications, contact Matt Curry, I-64 supervisor, via email at Matthew.R.Curry@wv.gov or by telephone 304-536-1472. The deadline for calendar year 2023 applications is March 31.
