Youth ages 14 to 18 who like to help with events may consider joining Beckley’s Events Youth Council organized by the Beckley’s Events Committee for the City of Beckley.
The mission of the youth council is to provide input and assistance regarding youth activities and programming during several of Beckley’s events. The events include Car & Bike Shows (May 27, June 22 and July 29), the Appalachian Festival (Aug. 26), Kids Classic Festival (Sept. 9), and Chili Night (Oct. 7), plus other optional events.
The Youth Council usually consists of six to 12 members between the ages of 14 and 19. Members are selected from an application process. Selected members will be encouraged to attend meetings and help during at least two of the events. The time commitment ranges from 10 to 20 hours during event months (May to December). Members can meet with committees and learn about planning and promoting special events. Activities may include event set-up, promotion, admissions, registration, sales, event ambassadors, and/or assist with games, parades, and judging contests.
According to Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events, “The Youth Council provides an opportunity for youth to accomplish community service hours and learn leadership skills. We are grateful for the help provided by past Youth Council members during our events.”
Anyone interested in serving on the youth council should complete an application and submit it for review by May 15. Applications are being sent to Raleigh County high schools and may also be requested by calling 304-256-1776 or visiting the website www.beckley.org. Home-schooled youth are also welcome to apply. Selected members will be notified by May 24.
