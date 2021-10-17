A common phrase I heard growing up was “only boring people are bored.” But this phrase only applies to people who have never sat on a board.
In my lifetime I have had the opportunity to sit on a couple of different boards here in Raleigh County and let me tell you, despite the altruistic nature of the work, boards tend to be dull, payless, thankless jobs which require major time commitments.
Therefore, I would like to use this article to recognize each and every one of the board members of the United Way of Southern West Virginia. I feel an individual salute is necessary to showcase the extraordinary commitment that each has made to this community and the wonderful work each continues to do.
The United Way of Southern West Virginia Board of Directors is a governing body of volunteers who are responsible for strategic planning and financial oversight, as well as keeping our executive director Trena Dacal in check and our finance administrator Lori Cuthbert off TikTok.
One of the board’s most important responsibilities is reviewing each agency that applies for grant funding, spending time reviewing their applications, performing site visits and interviews, and then coming together to determine which agencies will be approved for partnerships.
This is a job that bears an incredible amount of weight and responsibility as these are the people who must tell local non-profits and charities that they either will or will not be receiving funding that might be crucial to their continued operation.
As a tip of the cap and a thank you to the board of directors for their continued hard work and dedication to our organization, we would like to recognize each of them individually.
The board’s executive committee consists of Chairman Angela Ramsey, Vice Chairman Jonathan Grose, Vice-Chair/Administration Alyce Almond, Vice-Chair/Finance Jesse Baker and Parliamentarian Ronn Robinson.
The non-ranking members of the board are Bonny Copenhaver, Rachel Cornett, Todd Cornett, Trina Epperly, Deb Evans, Karen Ewing, Terri Hale, Sherrie Hunter, Jeremiah Johnson, Jo Lynn Keaton, Megan Legursky, Luke Lively, Cheryl Mitchem, Joan Neff, Liz Nelson, Rob Rappold, Jessica Schueler, Roy Shrewsbury, Stephen Word and Paula Wykle.
Please keep in mind these folks are taking time from their families and lives to serve you and the rest of us.
And since most of you reading this know at least one of these people, if you see them out, please take the time to thank them for being such an integral part of our community and of the United Way of Southern West Virginia.
If you would like to support the United Way of Southern West Virginia monetarily or voluntarily, or need support yourself, the website is Unitedwayswv.org.
The phone number is 304-253-2111 and the address is 110 Croft Street, Beckley, WV 25801.