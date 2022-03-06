Students in Deborah W. Johnson’s second-grade class at Ronceverte Elementary School participated in a unique learning experience via a Carnegie Classrooms; STEAM / Arts in Education presentation titled “Cluck Old Hen.”
On Wednesday, Mary Dailey guided the students through venturing into the world of Appalachian culture by way of music, exploring storytelling and eventually writing their own song.
Dailey discussed how Appalachian ancestors had to be self-reliant for schooling, entertainment, clothing, food and shelter. The class discussed the sense of community then and now and compared how things have changed and stayed the same.
Dailey led the class in exploring storytelling through song and folk instruments such as the mountain lap dulcimer (this instrument dates back to the 1800s and the name means sweet song, originating in the Appalachian Mountains of southwest Virginia), which she used feathers as well as a plastic pick to strum.
She also played a bodhran (Irish goatskin drum) and demonstrated how to water the skin of the drum before playing it. She showed the class how a limberjack (wooden dancing toy) was used as entertainment and keeping rhythm.
Dailey played and sang an original song that she wrote on the dulcimer called “Baking Bread.” Dailey played several tunes on the bodhran and explained how that drum was built.
At the end of the program, each student was able to make and design an individual, homemade rhythm instrument out of paper and rice to keep.