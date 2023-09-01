Organizers of the Appalachian Treasures Quilt Show, held in conjunction with the Makers Market on Aug. 25-26, have named winners in various categories:
•Hand Pieced and Hand
Quilted by one person
1st Place, Marsha Smith, Carpenter’s Wheel
•Machine Pieced, Hand
Quilted by one person
1st Place, Joan Williams, Eight Pointed Star Tree Skirt
•Machine Pieced, Machine Quilted by one person
1st Place, Jeanie Brown, It’s Just Triangles
2nd Place, Julia Pettry, String Quilt
3rd Place, Julia Pettry — Butterflies
•Long-arm/Mid-arm Machine
Quilted by one person
1st Place, Jody Postalwait, Entangled Sky
2nd Place, Carolyn Wagner, Winter Sparkle
•Two Person Quilt
(Non Professional Quilter)
1st Place, Michael Brown, Drunkard’s Path
2nd Place, Sheila Maxey, Chocolate Diamonds with a Hint of Mint
3rd Place, Michael Brown, Fantastic Star
Honorable Mention, Dora Redden, Pickle Dish
•Hand Applique by one person
1st Place — Nancy Holdsworth, Reed’s Flower Girls
•Baby Quilt
1st Place, Dorothy Albright, Breakfast in Bed
2nd Place, Jody Postalwait, School Buses
3rd Place, Julia Pettry, Ember’s Friends
•Youth Quilt
1st Place, Ellie Gray, Tour of the World
•Miscellaneous Techniques
by one person
1st Place, Libby Davis, Embroidered Quilt
•Wall Hangings and Miniatures by one person
1st Place, Sheila Maxey, A Quilter’s Selfie
2nd Place, Jeanie Brown, Star Light
3rd Place, Karren Ford, Morning Spider Web
Honorable Mention, Joan Williams, My 3-D Poinsettia
•Quilted Household Accessories
1st Place, Dora Redden, Table Topper
2nd Place, Dora Redden, Table Runner
•Group or Co-operative Effort
(Professional/paid Quilter)
1st Place, Lynette Moore Fox, Friendship Quilt, Double Wedding Ring
2nd Place, Dora Redden, Stack ‘n Whack
3rd Place, Suzan Lilly — Unity
Honorable Mention, Suzan Lilly, Talking Turkey
•Annual Theme, Garden Party
1st Place, Lynette Moore Fox, Colorsplash, Bargello Heart
2nd Place, Judith Bragg — Morningstar
3rd Place, Mary Ann Eccles — Bloomin’ Bonanza
Honorable Mention, Sandy Richmond, Sunshine and Smiles
•Best of Show
Nancy Holdsworth, Reed’s Flower Girls
•Judge’s Choice
Mary Ann Eccles — Passages
•Best use of the Color Green, Michael Brown, Flower Garden
•Best Theme, Garden Party, Lynette Moore Fox, Colorsplash, Bargello Heart
•People’s Choice, Lynette Moore Fox, Colorsplash Bargello Heart
