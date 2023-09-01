Organizers of the Appalachian Treasures Quilt Show, held in conjunction with the Makers Market on Aug. 25-26, have named winners in various categories:

•Hand Pieced and Hand

Quilted by one person

1st Place, Marsha Smith, Carpenter’s Wheel

•Machine Pieced, Hand

Quilted by one person

1st Place, Joan Williams, Eight Pointed Star Tree Skirt

•Machine Pieced, Machine Quilted by one person

1st Place, Jeanie Brown, It’s Just Triangles

2nd Place, Julia Pettry, String Quilt

3rd Place, Julia Pettry — Butterflies

•Long-arm/Mid-arm Machine

Quilted by one person

1st Place, Jody Postalwait, Entangled Sky

2nd Place, Carolyn Wagner, Winter Sparkle

•Two Person Quilt

(Non Professional Quilter)

1st Place, Michael Brown, Drunkard’s Path

2nd Place, Sheila Maxey, Chocolate Diamonds with a Hint of Mint

3rd Place, Michael Brown, Fantastic Star

Honorable Mention, Dora Redden, Pickle Dish

•Hand Applique by one person

1st Place — Nancy Holdsworth, Reed’s Flower Girls

•Baby Quilt

1st Place, Dorothy Albright, Breakfast in Bed

2nd Place, Jody Postalwait, School Buses

3rd Place, Julia Pettry, Ember’s Friends

•Youth Quilt

1st Place, Ellie Gray, Tour of the World

•Miscellaneous Techniques

by one person

1st Place, Libby Davis, Embroidered Quilt

•Wall Hangings and Miniatures by one person

1st Place, Sheila Maxey, A Quilter’s Selfie

2nd Place, Jeanie Brown, Star Light

3rd Place, Karren Ford, Morning Spider Web

Honorable Mention, Joan Williams, My 3-D Poinsettia

•Quilted Household Accessories

1st Place, Dora Redden, Table Topper

2nd Place, Dora Redden, Table Runner

•Group or Co-operative Effort

(Professional/paid Quilter)

1st Place, Lynette Moore Fox, Friendship Quilt, Double Wedding Ring

2nd Place, Dora Redden, Stack ‘n Whack

3rd Place, Suzan Lilly — Unity

Honorable Mention, Suzan Lilly, Talking Turkey

•Annual Theme, Garden Party

1st Place, Lynette Moore Fox, Colorsplash, Bargello Heart

2nd Place, Judith Bragg — Morningstar

3rd Place, Mary Ann Eccles — Bloomin’ Bonanza

Honorable Mention, Sandy Richmond, Sunshine and Smiles

•Best of Show

Nancy Holdsworth, Reed’s Flower Girls

•Judge’s Choice

Mary Ann Eccles — Passages

•Best use of the Color Green, Michael Brown, Flower Garden

•Best Theme, Garden Party, Lynette Moore Fox, Colorsplash, Bargello Heart

•People’s Choice, Lynette Moore Fox, Colorsplash Bargello Heart

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video