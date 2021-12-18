Carnegie Hall is offering the new Appalachian Heritage Series of workshops, a series designed to introduce new students to old traditions by experiencing a hands-on opportunity to learn about Appalachian arts and crafts.
Students learn to keep Appalachian roots alive by learning through the arts.
“We realized that a series focused on this region’s contributions and talents is a perfect fit for our Classes & Workshops curriculum,” said Harmony Flora, Carnegie Hall education director.
Individual classes and teaching artists include Soap Making with Tommye Rafes, From British Isle Ballad to Appalachian Folk Song with Mary Dailey, Leather Working with Luke Davis, Needle Felting the Farm Family with Karen Leland, Weave a Footed Basket with Kathy Talley, Quilting A Table Runner with Kathy Talley, Making Appalachian Medicinals with Jan Darrah, From Field to Table: Traditional Sausage Making with Lost Creek Farm (two-day workshop), Salt Rising Bread with Genevieve Bardwell and Susan Ray Brown, Preserving the Harvest: Canning and Drying Apples with Kathy Tally, and Hand Building Clay Traditional Face Jugs with Sean O’Connell. Times and prices vary.
These unique learning opportunities are taught primarily in small group settings at the Hall.
To enroll and for a complete list of the Appalachian Heritage Series or other classes and workshops visit carnegiehallwv.org/classes-and-workshops.
Scholarships are available.