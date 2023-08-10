AppFestfilepic.jpg

Food and art were on hand during a previous Appalachian Festival in Beckley.

 file photo by F. Brian Ferguson/The Register-Herald

Organized by the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, the Appalachian Festival is now in its 26th year.

The week-long festival, Aug. 19-27, features events throughout the week celebrating Appalachian heritage and culminating with the Appalachian Makers Market.

This year the Chamber is highlighting Appalachian cuisine and local businesses by incorporating a restaurant week into the festival’s activities.

The mission of the festival continues through the years by adding new events and activities focused on life in Appalachia.

Saturday, Aug. 19

• Beckley Honey Festival at Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine, New River Park, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

• Animation Land Exhibit at Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

• Appalachian Specialty Show at Crossroads Mall, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

• Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine tours, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

• Gypsy Bean Mobile Coffee Shop at Indie Sparrow Boutique, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

• Courtyard Concert: Alexander Nicole at Tamarack Marketplace, noon–3 p.m.

• Sprouts ‘N’ Spins Saturdays at Vinyl Tracks, noon–5 p.m.

• WV Scavenger Hunt and Forest Animal Puzzle Prizes at Raleigh County Public Library — Beckley, noon–1 p.m.

• Student Paint and Sip at Sakura Mankai Café, 1 p.m.–4 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20

• Appalachian Restaurant Week, all day

• Hike to Becklev Mill with Active SWV, 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 21

• Appalachian Restaurant Week, all day

• Animation Land Exhibit at Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

• Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine tours, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

• Farmers Market at Beckley Intermodal Gateway, 3 p.m.–5:30 p.m.

• REFIT Beckley, 6 p.m.–7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

• Appalachian Restaurant Week, all day

• Animation Land Exhibit at Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

• Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine tours, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

• Watershed Walk with Active SWV, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

• Appalachian Restaurant Week, all day

• Animation Land Exhibit at Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

• Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine Tours, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

• Farmers Market at Beckley Intermodal Gateway, 3 p.m.–5:30 p.m.

• Beckley Rail Trail Walk at Vinyl Tracks, 5:30 p.m.

• Beckley Walking Group – Active SWV, 6 p.m.–7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 24

• Appalachian Restaurant Week, all day

• Animation Land Exhibit at Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

• Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine tours, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

• Beckley Walking Group – Active SWV, 6 p.m.–7 p.m.

• Grammy Award winner Marc O’Conner in concert at Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium, 7:30 p.m.–9 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 25

• Appalachian Restaurant Week, all day

• Animation Land Exhibit at Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

• Appalachian Maker’s Market at Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center arena, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

• Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine tours, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

• Fridays in the Park at Jim Word Memorial Park, Neville Street, downtown Beckley, 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m.

• Farmers Market at Beckley Intermodal Gateway, 3 p.m.–5:30 p.m.

• Bluegrass and BBQ at Tamarack Marketplace, 6 p.m.–10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26

• Animation Land Exhibit at Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia, 10 a.m–5 p.m.

• Appalachian Makers Market at Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center arena, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

• Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine tours,10 a.m.–5 p.m.

• Sprouts ‘N’ Spins Saturdays at Vinyl Tracks, noon–5 p.m.

• Appalachian Festival Street Fair in downtown Beckley, 5 p.m.–8 p.m.

• Back to School Bash at Lake Stephens, 6 p.m.

