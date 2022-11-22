beckley, w.va. – The Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum will again host Appalachian Coal Town Christmas over two consecutive weekends, Nov. 25 and 26 and Dec. 2 and 3.
“The Exhibition Coal Mine and the Youth Museum have been celebrating Christmas in this special way for more than 20 years,” Director of Parks and Recreation Leslie Gray Baker said in a press release.
“Back when we started, HGTV came and produced a Christmas special that featured our above ground lights and unique underground tour,” Baker said. “They ran the special for several years and the event received a lot of publicity.
“Over the years there have been numerous magazines and newspapers that have written stories about the event as well. It truly has become a southern West Virginia holiday tradition for many, many people.”
Appalachian Coal Town Christmas will be both weekends from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The cost is $12.50 per adult and $10 per child. Guided underground tours, caroling in the church and the ever-popular ice-skating rink will be part of the activities.
“This will be the fourth year for the ice rink, and I believe that it has been so popular we will have to bring it back every year,” Baker said in the release. “Also included in the festival price will be the Youth Museum’s current hands-on exhibit, Toys: The Inside Story, and a Christmas ornament workshop in the Museum’s classroom.”
General hours for ice skating are Monday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m, Friday and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
During the Coal Town Christmas Festival, guests must purchase a festival pass to skate.
The rink will be closed Thanksgiving, and the last day for skating is Dec. 4.
All the Christmas lights and decorations will be above ground. The underground will not be decorated with lights. The Gift Shop will be open and selling unique coal creations, jewelry, Christmas items and freshly made fudge. Also, a dozen craft vendors will be selling their wares during the event.
The Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum complex is in New River Park. Many of the exhibits and classes are funded in part by the West Virginia Commission on the Arts. For more information, call 256-1747 or 252-3730.
