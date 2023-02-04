Award shows have recently received a stigma as being unnecessary, pretentious, self-congratulatory vanity pieces that the Hollywood elite use as a vehicle to virtue signal to the world.
The cynicism of modern audiences is reflected in the lack of significance they place on the meaning and prestige of any given award. Terms like “Oscar bait” reduce the rich artistic expression of so many creative filmmakers when there is still much to be gained from understanding what works are selected to be awarded, and why.
According to Variety, “the 2020 Golden Globes ratings went the way of seemingly all awards shows these days, dipping to 18.3 million total viewers and a 4.7 rating among adults 18-49.” Another important takeaway is that the median age of viewers rose 10 years since the turn of the millennium, meaning young people in large part are tuning out the ceremonies. What could be causing this apathy toward something that was once considered the Super Bowl of Hollywood?
There’s a general erosion of the public’s trust in our institutions, there’s heightened access to celebrity thought via social media and there’s widespread political polarization which has roots in the battleground of popular culture. The politicization of Hollywood isn’t new, however, and has its roots in the McCarthy-era red scare that saw the suppression of art and dissidence of content creators. Marlon Brando, after winning for “The Godfather,” famously boycotted the Oscars in the 1970s; instead, Sacheen Littlefeather received the award and delivered a rousing speech denouncing the treatment of Native Americans in the film industry.
It’s not enough to suggest that mere political polarization is to blame for the generalized apathy toward award shows, especially given how extensive the history of such a phenomenon is in Hollywood. However, this long-running aspect to the industry disastrously coincides with the public’s growing distrust of established institutions. What was once considered a prestigious award to be coveted is now seen as a political game played behind closed doors. Favors are exchanged for favors, there’s a history of certain people being “due” an award, and the box-office surge of award-winning films is well-documented.
Despite this cynicism, award recognition can still tell audiences something about the films which are selected. There are only a few metrics possible that can be used to quantify a film’s impact, objectively, and award recognition is just one of those components. and at the heart of all these awards, associations and memberships is the question: What do the people who make movies think are good movies?
