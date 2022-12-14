More than half of U.S. adults say it’s harder to afford holiday gifts this year.
According to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 69 percent of them say they have seen higher prices for holiday gifts in recent months, up from 58 percent last year.
And 57 percent say it has been harder to afford the things they want to give, a dramatic increase from 40 percent one year ago.
Price increases have especially impacted lower-income shoppers. Two-thirds of Americans in households earning less than $50,000 annually say they’ve had a harder time affording gifts and holiday meals this year.
