The Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) will have an antique car show in southern West Virginia for the first time on Saturday, June 18, in downtown Beckley from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
After the event was canceled due to Covid-19 in 2020, and after pausing another year, the event has been rescheduled with over 200 cars expected to be on display.
The car show will feature cars at least 25 years old. Different from some other shows, a standard for this one is that the cars must include original parts or period-appropriate refurbishments – everything from equipment, paint colors, drive line to the interior must have been available for the model in which the car was produced.
“All these cars can be restored, but they’re restored to be original,” said,” stated Donnie Holcomb, former chairman of the club and current active member who resides in Glade Springs. “They have to be 25 years old to register, and they’re restored back to what was original for that era.”
Vehicles that will be making an appearance range from a 1959 Vespa scooter to a high-performance 1997 Shelby CSX. And all the cars will look as they did when they were on the showroom floor.
As well as the participants, the show will bring 123 judges to Beckley a day in advance to take a class at WVU Tech the day before the event. The class lasts a few hours, and it precedes every AACA car show.
To kick off the weekend, the AACA will cosponsor the “Hatfields & McCoys” show at Theatre West Virginia on Friday, and a banquet will be held for club members at Tamarack on Saturday morning.
For people who are interested in entering their car into the show or joining the AACA, they can do so at AACA.org. For additional information on the event, call David Holiday at 304-673-1299.
“That’s one of the neat things about this particular club,” said Holcomb. “You don’t even have to have a car to join; you just have to have an interest in cars.”