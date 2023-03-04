Flooded by assignments and drenched in study deliria, my buzzing brain is suddenly silenced as spring break whisks me into a state of relaxation.
After weeks away at college, I am finally headed for the hollow to see my folks for a bit. Eagerly anticipating my week free from the ties of essays, exams, lectures, and the usual college life shenanigans, I can’t wait to catch the family up on all of life’s events and even introduce them to a newcomer. I know I’m in for a week brimming with love, homemade treats, a few doses of embarrassment and, hopefully, a good bit of sunshine.
Ready to satisfy my seemingly constant craving for fresh vegetables and non-potato-centered meals at school, I cannot wait to gorge on my favorite brand of home cooking packed with love, delicious flavor, and hopefully a leafy green of some sort. Although my father can make an excellent Alfredo, I have requested that pasta and potatoes be off the menu for this week because, as you may remember, the cafeteria has those two delicacies perfected and on the menu every day.
It will be refreshing to plan my days around midmorning brunches, sunny day picnics, and afternoon naps instead of the dulling workload that has become the usual. As intriguing as analyzing 18th-century lyrical ballads can be, I’m ready to put down the books and indulge in a week of relaxation and springtime farm life. Cheers to being back in the hollow for a bit, home, happy, and nourished in all the ways. It’s all just one more exam away ’til I get to have a week of play.
