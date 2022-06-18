Anna Kelley recites the Rosary while praying outside a Planned Parenthood clinic as patients arrive for abortion appointments, Friday, May 27, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. After decades of tiny steps and endless setbacks, America's anti-abortion movement is poised for the possibility of a massive leap. With the Supreme Court due to deliver a landmark ruling expected to seriously curtail or completely overturn the constitutional right to abortion found in the 49-year-old Roe v. Wade decision, anti-abortion advocates across the U.S. are hopeful they'll be recording a win. (AP Photo/David Goldman)