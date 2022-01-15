Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published March 10, 2006. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
l l l
I’ve been reading Dave Earley’s “The 21 Most Effective Prayers of the Bible.”
In a chapter focused on expecting answers to our prayers, he shares excerpts from the journal of Dr. Helen Roseveare, a missionary doctor who spent 20 years serving in the Congo.
The following story will linger with me forever as a reminder of the fact that God is always mindful of our needs and provides answers even before we ask.
The doctor assisted a young woman with a long, difficult labor and delivery. Because of the lack of medical technology and supplies, the mother died and the baby was born prematurely. A 2-year-old girl was left an orphan.
The mission was located right under the equator, but nights were cold, and the tiny, fragile baby had to be kept warm.
Thick rubber hot water bottles were used for such needs, but as the baby’s nurse was filling the last one available, the brittle, worn-out water bottle burst.
Someone would have to sleep close to the baby at night to ensure the proper warmth.
The good doctor left the baby and went over to the orphanage, where she daily read a Bible story and prayed with the children.
The theme of the story was the need for faith and that we should expect God to answer our prayers. During a prayer request time, the doctor told the children about the burst water bottle and asked the children to pray for the baby and his older sister.
Most of the children prayed typical childish prayers, but one 10-year-old prayer warrior boldly approached the Throne of Grace. “God, we need a new hot water bottle today because that baby could die,” she prayed loudly, her hands folded beneath her chin. “And while You’re at it, please send a doll for that little girl so she will know You love her and so she won’t feel so all alone.”
Roseveare walked away wishing she hadn’t shared the requests. It was the Congo. Missionaries were all but forgotten. Packages from home were few and far between.
But that day — just hours later — a large parcel arrived from the doctor’s home church.
Children pressed close in to receive new clothing and shoes. As the doctor reached more deeply into the large box, her fingers wrapped around something familiar. As she pulled it out, she could hardly believe her eyes. It was a brand new hot water bottle.
The child who had prayed so specifically saw it and dived into the box. “If there’s a water bottle, there has to be a doll in here, too!”
She emerged holding a small doll, the perfect size for a 2-year-old to cuddle.
As the doctor read the letter from her pastor’s wife, she learned the box had been packed and mailed four months earlier. Someone had brought the water bottle and doll to her home church and told the pastor they felt strongly impressed by God to include them.
“I was reminded of Isaiah 65:24,” the doctor wrote in her journal. “‘And God said, before they call, I will answer.’ What a powerful faith lesson for us all!”