Group photo.jpg

Kids came from no fewer than 10 different states and from as far away as China for Kids’ College.

 Courtesy photo

Students enjoyed selecting up to five separate classes per day, and participated in many different arts, such as needle felting, watercolors, jewelry making, giant art, astronomy, archaeology and drama. The winner of the KCSA for the week of July 14 was Sebastian Muhs, a rising sixth-grade student from Muddy Creek Mountain, and the winner of the KCSA for the week of July 21 was Zach Bland, a rising fourth-grade student from Lewisburg.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video