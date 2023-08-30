richwood, w.va. – The annual Cranberry Shindig, celebrating a day of mountain music, square dancing, artisans and fall color, is set for Sunday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Cranberry Mountain Nature Center in the Monongahela National Forest.
This year the event will feature Cranberry Mountain old-time square dancing. Anyone can participate, no matter the skill level. Starting at 1:30 p.m., long-time caller and dancer Lou Maiuri will provide dancing instruction while music will be provided by Juanita Fireball and the Continental Drifters.
Demonstrations include blacksmithing, pottery, spinning wheel demonstrations, traditional dancing, wood turning, apple cider press and more.
Artisans will display and sell their wares, and food will be available for purchase. This year’s Shindig also features music by the Bing Brothers and Jake Krack.
The Nature Center will have exhibits and a sales area stocked with field guides, outdoor gear, books and souvenirs.
The Nature Center is located 16 miles west of Marlinton and 23 miles east of Richwood at the intersection of Rt. 39/55 and Rt. 150 (Highland Scenic Highway).
For more information call the Cranberry Mountain Nature Center at 304-653-4826. The Nature Center is open Thursday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Oct. 13, closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
For more information about Monongahela National Forest visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/mnf or https://www.facebook.com/MonongahelaNF.
