It wouldn’t be so hard to review “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village” if it weren’t so difficult to consider it a film at all.
While a nationwide release and a 150-minute runtime may seem to suggest the typical trappings of a movie, in reality, “To the Swordsmith Village” is nothing more than a glorified compilation of episodes. However, it’s a miracle that Beckley’s very own Marquee Cinemas received the anime film at all, considering that the genre has not typically experienced wide release exposure in the United States.
The film follows the tail end of the previously aired second season of the immensely popular anime series, where young demon slayer Tanjiro Kamado fights alongside the sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui, against a pair of demons terrorizing an entertainment district. This is where the first of many narrative problems shows up, as the film merely compiles the final two episodes of this story arc in the state they were aired: credits, recap, and ad-breaks included. The second half of the film comprises material from the first episode of the third season, set to air in April.
The new material feels engaging, exciting, and sets expectations high with the series antagonist Muzan Kibutsuji convening a meeting of his highest-ranking demons after the death of the sixth ranked demon at the end of the Entertainment District Arc. Tanjiro recovers after the grueling battle depicted in the first part of the film before heading off to the titular swordsmith village to receive a new sword. It’s clear that this compilation of episodes is meant to pique interest in the upcoming arc, as this largely represents the content of the film’s latter half.
It’s rare to see a film start with a climax and conclude with an introduction. That’s the nature of this beast, and even fans of the series should go in knowing that “To the Swordsmith Village” isn’t a new “Mugen Train Arc,” which is a film version of the first part of the second season. However, some of the most critically acclaimed qualities from that film still carry over to this experience, namely the sheer scale of the animation and action.
Ultimately, the fact that films like this are receiving a wide release may further indicate the growing popularity of Eastern media in Western markets. There was once a time when even the films of the highly acclaimed Hayao Miyazaki weren’t given wide release in many U.S. markets, and now compilations of anime episodes are given heavy promotional backing. It doesn’t matter about Eastern markets or Western markets; creativity only knows the free market.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.