Q: My doctor said I have an aneurysm that is 4.4 cm. Should I be worried? What does this mean?
A: An aneurysm is a tear in the vessel wall of your artery and can occur near your heart or kidneys or more commonly in your abdominal area, which is commonly referred to as an abdominal aneurysm. The size is important because a size greater than 5.5 cm may be an indication for surgical intervention. It is important to keep your blood pressure under control, stop smoking, watch your diet and cholesterol intake and monitor the size. Make sure you speak with your doctor when you need to follow up with your next CT scan to see the size if it is growing.
Q: I have been coughing on and off for over one month now and been treated with two different antibiotics. I cannot seem to get better. I am not sure what to do.
A: A cough that does not improve with antibiotics may not be due to an infection. It may be due to allergies, reflux or asthma. Environmental factors at work or your home environment should also be considered.
I look forward to your questions at askayneamjad@gmail.com. Stay warm and remember the weather does change quickly throughout the day.